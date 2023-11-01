Win Stuff
First Freeze of the Season expected tonight.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 11/1
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Be sure to protect your tender plants tonight. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer as highs warm back up into the mid 60s under sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

Friday will be sunny as highs top out into the mid 70s.

This weekend will be nice and sunny as highs top out into the mid to upper 70s.

Lows near or below freezing for the next several nights