Drivers get fireworks show on highway after truck crashes into trailer full of fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu fireworks display. (Source: Ryan Kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A collision on a Canadian highway outside of Vancouver resulted in an hour-long light show Thursday night after the crash caused a cargo of fireworks to ignite.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the crash happened when a semitruck collided with a parked pickup truck that was towing a trailer full of fireworks.

Multiple reports said the crash caused the fireworks to go off which resulted in flashes and explosions above the highway.

A portion of Highway 1 was closed for about an hour until the fireworks eventually stopped.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the hospital with the crash remaining under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

