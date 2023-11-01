Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Cooler temperatures don’t mean it’s OK to burn outside

The wildfire risk throughout Mississippi remains high and three-quarters of the state is still under a burn ban.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the weather is turning colder, it’s still not safe for any outdoor burning.

The wildfire risk throughout Mississippi remains high and three-quarters of the state is still under a burn ban.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission said expected high winds over the next several days will increase the chance of woodland fires.

Since Aug. 1, more than 1,200 wildfires have burned more than 18,000 acres across Mississippi.

Mississippi Forestry Commission personnel said the burn ban may be in place for quite a while.

“It’s going to continue until we get significant rainfall and we’re not talking about little one or two-inch showers,” said Kevin Craft, public outreach and information officer with Region 4 of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. “We need dramatic, significant rainfall, upwards of 10 inches before we get out of these drought-stricken conditions.”

Mississippi’s normal annual fire season began on Oct. 1.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is...
MBI investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Laurel
Thomas Michael (Mike) Byrd, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Former Lamar Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Joshua Brown
Evidence could show Jones College football player not involved in shooting death of JSU student

Latest News

Forrest General Hospital’s student ambassadors talk benefits of program
Forrest General Hospital’s student ambassadors talk benefits of program
Columbia has released a series of events for its upcoming Christmas celebration.
City of Columbia preparing for Christmas celebration without ‘Experience Columbia’
-
Forrest Co. sheriff candidates speak ahead of 2023 general election
Pine Belt Area Job Fair held at YMCA
Pine Belt Area Job Fair held at YMCA
There is a teacher here at Bellevue Elementary School whose teaching style, for more than 25...
Bellevue Elementary School teacher wins Golden Apple Award