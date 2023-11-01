City of Columbia preparing for Christmas celebration without ‘Experience Columbia’

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As Columbia welcomed trick-or-treaters Tuesday night, the city was already preparing to host thousands more visitors for its annual Christmas celebration, which will take place throughout December.

“Christmas is still coming to Columbia, so we’re really excited to be getting all those things going and merchants are excited, citizens are excited and so, it’s just going to be a really special season for everybody,” said Riane Crosby, event coordinator for Main Street Columbia, Inc.

Columbia has released its schedule of events for the upcoming holiday season.

The city is working with Main Street Columbia, Inc. and the Marion County Development Partnership for the celebration.

However, this year’s festivities will not include the efforts of “Experience Columbia,” which was granted a release from its contract with the city last June.

Over the last five years, that organization has built and maintained ice rinks and sponsored other events for the Yuletide celebration.

Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie says this year, there won’t be any ice skating, but there will still be plenty for folks to see and do.

“Right now, we’re expecting the Grinch Train, the Clydesdales, carnival rides and more,” said Mckenzie. “City crews have been working hard to get decorations up. They’ve started the lighting on top of the buildings and we’ve got a lot more to come.”

Events begin on Dec. 1 with the Lighting of Downtown. That’s followed by the “Parade of Lights” on Dec. 2.

McKenzie said this year’s scheduled events should cost the city less than $150,000.

For more information about the upcoming Columbia Christmas celebration, go to www.visitcolumbiams.com.

