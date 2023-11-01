Burn bans remain despite cooler temperatures; lack of rain to blame

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the weather is turning colder, it’s still not safe for any outdoor burning.

The wildfire risk throughout Mississippi remains high and three-quarters of the state is still under a burn ban.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission said expected high winds over the next several days will increase the chance of woodland fires.

Since Aug. 1, more than 1,200 wildfires have burned more than 18,000 acres across Mississippi.

Mississippi Forestry Commission personnel said the burn ban may be in place for quite a while.

“It’s going to continue until we get significant rainfall and we’re not talking about little one or two-inch showers,” said Kevin Craft, public outreach and information officer with Region 4 of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. “We need dramatic, significant rainfall, upwards of 10 inches before we get out of these drought-stricken conditions.”

Mississippi’s normal annual fire season began on Oct. 1.

