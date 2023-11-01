Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Biden and the first lady will travel to Maine to mourn with the community after the mass shooting

President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, to travel to Rehoboth Beach, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By The Associated Press and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Maine later this week to mourn with the community of Lewiston after 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history, the White House said Wednesday.

Thirteen people were injured in the Oct. 25 shootings at a bar and a bowling alley.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will go Friday to pay their respects to the victims, meet with first responders and others and will “grieve with families and community members,” the White House said in a statement.

The alleged gunman, Robert Card, 40, was found dead of an apparent suicide after a dayslong manhunt that led officials to cancel school and order residents to stay indoors.

Investigators have yet to establish a motive but have increasingly focused on the mental health of Card, who was a firearms instructor.

Authorities said this week that Card’s family had brought their concerns about his deteriorating mental health to the local sheriff five months before the deadly rampage. Card had also undergone a mental health evaluation after he began behaving erratically at a training facility last summer.

Several thousand people attended vigils for the victims over the weekend, and residents started returning to work and school on Monday after stay-at-home orders were lifted.

Biden was alerted about the shooting as he hosted a White House state dinner honoring the bonds between the United States and Australia. He later stepped out of the event to speak by telephone with Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the state’s representatives in Congress.

In a written statement, the president decried the “senseless and tragic” shooting and urged Republicans in Congress to help pass legislation that would outlaw assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines, enact universal background checks, require that guns be stored safely and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers.

Biden also ordered that U.S. flags on public property be flown at half-staff through Monday out of respect for the victims.

___

Associated Press Writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Kayleigh Fillingame...
Marion County seeks public help finding missing woman
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child

Latest News

Last-minute election tips in Waynesboro
Last-minute election tips
Narcan now available in all USM residence halls
Narcan now available in USM dorms
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend
Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America."
This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York