2 hotel managers plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two former managers for the Economy Inn in Bay St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Pernell Robert Galloway, 54, and his girlfriend, Cassie Louise McKenzie, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.]

Both are scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2024. Each faces a up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, agents began investigating drug activity at the Economy Inn, 810 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis, in 2023 .

Agents received information that Galloway and McKenzie were not only managers at the hotel, but also selling drugs from the hotel.

Law enforcement began doing controlled purchases of a methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture from the duo.

On or about June 8, a search warrant was executed at the Economy Inn where Galloway and McKenzie were located.

Agents located an additional 14 grams of the methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture in two separate bags. Agents also located a firearm, digital scales and additional unused distribution baggies.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

United States Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi; and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

