Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

11/1 - Ryan’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7's Ryan Mahan looks at the last half of the week and into the weekend to see what weather has in store for the Pine Belt.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s even cooler out there this morning, but we still have a slight cooling left before we start going in the other direction. This morning’s lows were around 10 degrees cooler than yesterday’s, down into the mid-30s on the low-end, but will still fall even further tomorrow - bringing our first Freeze Warning in a while.

This afternoon will be clear, dry, sunny and still cool, with a high near 58. That’s a little cooler than yesterday and without the cloudy start. Winds will weaken to 5-10 mph from yesterday’s 10-15 mph but remain northerly, which is why we still have that one cooler low left before the warming trend that’ll have us back into the 80s by the weekend begins.

For tomorrow morning, we will have freeze conditions in place. We aren’t quite to “wrapping pipes” levels, but you’ll definitely want to cover/bring in any particularly sensitive plants. Lows will fall a couple of degrees below freezing for a few hours, leading to more frost than anything else. It is a good reminder colder and colder air is on the way!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Kayleigh Fillingame...
Marion County seeks public help finding missing woman
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
The WDAM 7 morning team painted up some friendly Halloween competition. Vote for your favorite...
WDAM 7 Morning Team paints a spooktacular competition. Cast your vote!
Thomas Michael (Mike) Byrd, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Former Lamar Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking

Latest News

WDAM 7's Ryan Mahan looks at the last half of the week and into the weekend to see what weather...
11/1 - Ryan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/31
Lows near or below freezing for the next several nights
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/31
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/31
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/30
Cold and Breezy for your Halloween