11/1 - Ryan’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s even cooler out there this morning, but we still have a slight cooling left before we start going in the other direction. This morning’s lows were around 10 degrees cooler than yesterday’s, down into the mid-30s on the low-end, but will still fall even further tomorrow - bringing our first Freeze Warning in a while.

This afternoon will be clear, dry, sunny and still cool, with a high near 58. That’s a little cooler than yesterday and without the cloudy start. Winds will weaken to 5-10 mph from yesterday’s 10-15 mph but remain northerly, which is why we still have that one cooler low left before the warming trend that’ll have us back into the 80s by the weekend begins.

For tomorrow morning, we will have freeze conditions in place. We aren’t quite to “wrapping pipes” levels, but you’ll definitely want to cover/bring in any particularly sensitive plants. Lows will fall a couple of degrees below freezing for a few hours, leading to more frost than anything else. It is a good reminder colder and colder air is on the way!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.