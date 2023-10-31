Win Stuff
WDAM 7 Morning Team paints a spooktacular competition. Cast your vote!

The WDAM 7 morning team painted up some friendly Halloween competition. Vote for your favorite...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandy, Ellie and Ryan worked hard painting up some friendly Halloween competition on the morning show.

See their hard work and spooktacular pumpkins, and then cast your vote for who did the best.

Voting is open until midnight on Tuesday, October 31. The winner will be revealed live on the WDAM 7 morning show Wednesday.

To watch the show, tune into our NBC or ABC channels or go to https://www.wdam.com/livestream/.

