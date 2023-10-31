Win Stuff
Walmart revamps 100+ stores with half a billion-dollar upgrades

It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United State stores in two years.(Walmart)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – As inflation continues to impact shopping habits, Walmart is revamping some of its stores to hopefully bring in more customers.

The company unveiled updates Monday at more than 100 stores that include pharmacies near the front of the store with private screening rooms.

Elsewhere, the re-imagined stores showcase home goods, such as bedding products, in touch-and-feel end-cap displays to get shoppers to interact with the products.

The idea is to get customers to shop at Walmart for things other than staples like groceries and everyday necessities.

The revamp of 117 stores in 30 states came at a cost of $500 million.

It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United States stores in two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

