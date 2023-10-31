USM Children’s Center hosts ‘EEEEkle Walk’ Halloween event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Children’s Center hosted an ‘EEEEkle Walk’ Halloween event on Monday.

The event was held at the university’s Eagle Walk overpass.

The center created the event to give children with complex disabilities the chance to trick or treat.

Children were able to visit various tables for candy and photo opportunities, including with USM mascot Seymour.

Rachel and Shane Hoes were at the event with their daughter Kharis Grace, who attends the center.

The couple said the event gave their daughter the chance to build her social skills around large crowds.

“As we’ve noticed today, she shuts down during big events, and so it’s giving her the exposure that she needs to talk to strangers,” said Rachel Hoes. “We have a communication device called an AAC device, and so it’s a great time for her to practice using that device to talk. She can say ‘thank you’ and ‘trick or treat’ using that device.”

