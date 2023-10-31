Win Stuff
USM Children’s Center hosts ‘EEEEkle Walk’ Halloween event

The center created the event to give children with disabilities the chance to enjoy Halloween. Parents said the event helps kids learn to interact with others.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Children’s Center hosted an ‘EEEEkle Walk’ Halloween event on Monday.

The event was held at the university’s Eagle Walk overpass.

The center created the event to give children with complex disabilities the chance to trick or treat.

Children were able to visit various tables for candy and photo opportunities, including with USM mascot Seymour.

Rachel and Shane Hoes were at the event with their daughter Kharis Grace, who attends the center.

The couple said the event gave their daughter the chance to build her social skills around large crowds.

“As we’ve noticed today, she shuts down during big events, and so it’s giving her the exposure that she needs to talk to strangers,” said Rachel Hoes. “We have a communication device called an AAC device, and so it’s a great time for her to practice using that device to talk. She can say ‘thank you’ and ‘trick or treat’ using that device.”

