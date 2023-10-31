Stay alert while driving during deer season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You’re driving down the road, and suddenly, you see the glowing eyes of a deer - we’ve all been there.

Can a collision with the deer be avoided?

“People should not veer if a deer gets in their way,” said David Kenney, MDOT public information officer. “Always try to slow down and reduce your speed, apply light pressure to the break. Everybody’s first instinct is to grab the wheel and turn away from the deer but by doing that you can cause a more serious accident.”

The weather is getting cooler, the days are getting shorter, and the deer are on the move.

It’s also mating season, which means the deer tend to be out in numbers.

“People need to be aware that if they see one deer there are likely more around,” Kenney said. “Deer are herd animals, so they travel in packs. People should be vigilant if they come in contact with a deer or if they see one standing on the side of the roadway there are likely more in the area.”

In 2022, MDOT said there were nearly 4-thousand dear-related crashes in our state, and this year, we’ve already seen over 24 hundred.

What if you hit one?

Well ... it’ll cost you.

“Deer collisions can cost thousands of dollars,” said Mike Chaney, Mississippi commissioner of insurance. “Just think about this, if you break a headlight, a turn signal, or any of these fancy gadgets or technology on a car it is probably going to cost $2500 to $5000 to fix that automobile. If you do hit a deer, contact your insurance agency immediately as soon as possible and report any damage to your car.”

Chaney said comprehensive coverage will cover your collision, but that isn’t required here in our state.

So, while adding it to your insurance will add to your premium, it may save you thousands of dollars down the road.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.