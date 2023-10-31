Win Stuff
South Jones High School Band wins State Championship

The South Jones High School band brought home the victory this past weekend in the MSHSAA 5A State Band Competition.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The band consists of 9th through 12th graders and practices 2 to 3 times per week--which equates to over 8 hours of extra practice time per week outside of class instruction.

The band consists of 9th through 12th graders and practices 2 to 3 times per week--which equates to over 8 hours of extra practice time per week outside of class instruction.

The director of the band, Brian Joyce, said that he is proud of his students’ accomplishments.

“We’re always proud of the kids, whether that’s a victory or not being able to do the best that you can do with the materials you have I think is what makes us the most proud,” said Joyce. “The kids work hard day in and day out and regardless of the competitive outcome of things, we’re always very proud of how hard they work,” he said.

Joyce also said that he is excited to continue working with this group.

