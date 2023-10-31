Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child

The seven year old was a student at Southeast Elementary
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A major car accident occurred on Highway 45 Saturday evening at 6:45 pm that claimed the life of a local student.

A 2007 Toyota Sequoia was traveling north on Highway 45 when a 2015 Ford Explorer attempted to pull out onto the Highway, where the two vehicles collided according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore.

The Ford Explorer was occupied by one adult driver and three minors. One child was transported to Anderson Hospital in critical condition and was later transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson.

Joshlynn Paige Bucklew, passed away due to her injuries, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler

Joshlynn was a kindergartner at Southeast Elementary School.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

The community is coming together to help provide assistance to Joshlynn’s family by throwing a benefit.

The crash is still under investigation.

WTOK will provide updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Kayleigh Fillingame...
Marion County seeks public help finding missing woman
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
The WDAM 7 morning team painted up some friendly Halloween competition. Vote for your favorite...
WDAM 7 Morning Team paints a spooktacular competition. Cast your vote!
Thomas Michael (Mike) Byrd, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Former Lamar Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking

Latest News

Last-minute election tips in Waynesboro
Last-minute election tips
Narcan now available in all USM residence halls
Narcan now available in USM dorms
Petal Panthers
Old rivals Petal, Oak Grove do battle Thursday night
Petal Panthers
Old rivals Petal, Oak Grove do battle Thursday night
Davion Young, North Forrest
Player of the Week: North Forrest running back Davion Young