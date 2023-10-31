Win Stuff
Pine Belt Area Job Fair held at YMCA

By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security hosted the Pine Belt Area Job Fair at the YMCA on Tuesday.

More than 40 employers were looking for new employees to fill positions in the medical field, sales, construction and state agencies.

“We really do have a very eclectic group of opportunities and real high hopes anyone who walks in will be able to walk out with an opportunity to go to work,” said Director of Job Fair Network for the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

Employers were open to on-site interviews with job seekers, and Idecia Chapman believes she will possibly have a job after today.

“I think it’s very important for me to get something I have a background in because I want to feel comfortable in my position,” said Chapman.

Tony Singleton is another seeker trying to get his foot in the door.

“I got like three years of experience in welding,” said Singleton. “Probably looking for a coding job, something to that nature, but they got all kinds of opportunities here for you.”

Director of Job Fair Network, Adam Todd, said job seekers can walk out with employment on the same day.

Todd said the economy in the Pine Belt is vital and needs fresh faces to fill those positions.

“Anytime you have that many organizations under one roof looking to make that many hires, it lets you know a lot of good things are happening within the local economy,” said Todd.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security is already getting geared up for job fairs in the future.

For more information on job fairs, click here.

