Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Panel at USM dives into statewide health problems

Students asked questions about rural health care and panelists gave examples of challenges Mississippi Delta residents are facing.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Center for Health Care Quality and Payment Reform shows that 34 of Mississippi’s 74 Rural Hospitals are struggling financially and at risk of closure.

This was one of the big topics today at the health literacy panel at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Students asked questions about rural health care and panelists gave examples of challenges Mississippi Delta residents are facing.

“Overcoming social determinants, like transportation, making sure they got their medicine, making sure they got to the specialist,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney. “I can’t tell you how many times someone would come back, they were supposed to have seen the cardiologist and they haven’t even got an appointment yet.”

Healthcare professionals from across the state visited to inform students and those in the community about being aware of what’s going on with their health.

“As we invest in our infrastructure which includes hospitals and clinics, we also have to invest in our people, but it all works together to bring good to the people of MS and the economy of MS,” Edney said. “These bad outcomes where we lead the nation in virtually every outcome, they are incredibly expensive to the economy of MS,” he said.

The Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Southern Miss, Chris Winstead, says the school is making sure students recognize the need for rural healthcare providers in the state.

“I do think that having experts such as this weigh in and engage our students, engage our future generation of leaders so that they become familiar with the problems and the students that were in this room today, may be the ones that finally figure all of this out,” Edney said. “So, for us as a university, that’s what we can do is to help inspire that next generation.”

For more information about Rural Healthcare in Mississippi, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is...
MBI investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Laurel
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Teen steals car, crashes through 2 apartment units
LCSO: 17-year-old steals car, crashes into Hattiesburg apartment
Thomas Michael (Mike) Byrd, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Former Lamar Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking

Latest News

Panel at USM dives into statewide health problems
Health care summit at USM addresses statewide issues
Each year, more than 500,000 children under the age of five experience a potential poisoning...
Police encouraged residents to turn in unused meds during ‘Drug Take Back Day’
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
FDA warns about giving probiotics to preterm babies after infant death, injuries
About 283,000 Americans under age 20 are estimated to have diagnosed diabetes, approximately...
Hundreds of Hattiesburg residents come out to ‘Walk for Diabetes’