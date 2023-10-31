Win Stuff
North Forrest High School students make donation to domestic violence shelter

By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As domestic violence awareness month comes to a close, students at North Forrest High School stepped up and raised money for a local shelter.

On Monday, they donated more than $2,000 to the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter in honor of Shawna Gray, who was murdered 33 years ago.

The money will help people across 11 counties, and shelter officials say it gives them flexibility in how they support families in need.

“This will help make sure that all the children in our shelter have a good Christmas,” said Jason Niblett. “It will help make sure that they have a good Thanksgiving. It allows us to buy birthday presents and birthday cake sometimes. We’re the first shelter in Mississippi that allows survivors to bring pets in the shelter, so this kind of helps buy collars and beds and stuff like that.

It goes a long way to do unique, special things for people.”

Shelter officials also say this is one of the biggest donations they’ve received from an area school.

