Marion County seeks public help finding missing woman

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking public help locating a missing woman in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Kayleigh Fillingame Morton was reported missing out of Marion County. She is around 5 ft. 4 in. and 120 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Morton or know her whereabouts, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.

