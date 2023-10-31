Bond issued for suspects in connection to shots fired near WCU campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects arrested in Hattiesburg last week had their initial appearance in Municipal Court on Friday, and a bond was set for each.

According to Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter, 17-year-old Kyree Freeman is being tried as an adult. He is still in Forrest County jails as of Tuesday.

Carter said Freeman is being charged with aggravated assault and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a total bond of $100,000 and ordered to wear an ankle monitor as a condition if he posts bail.

The district attorney said the name of the second suspect, who is 13 years old, is not being released because of his age.

Carter said he was notified that the 13-year-old posted bond and is now out of jail.

The district attorney said the 13-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, grand larceny of an automobile and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He was issued a bond in the total of $50,000 plus ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

We have reached out to the Municipal Court, and as of Tuesday afternoon, no date had been set for the suspects’ preliminary hearing.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.