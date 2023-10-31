Bellevue Elementary School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There is a teacher here at Bellevue Elementary School whose teaching style, for more than 25 years, has left a mark on students both past and present.

“She has a special place in my heart because she has taught both of my sons,” said Bellevue Lead teacher Kana Cochran. “She really, really goes the extra mile for her boys and girls.”

Cochran said Bellevue Elementary third-grade teacher Jennifer Swindle deserves to win The Golden Apple Award.

“Most every one of her student teachers has left and gone on to have very successful careers,” Cochran said. “A lot of times when you talk to those student teachers you ask them, ‘Who made a difference in your college years?’, and they will absolutely say Ms. Swindele.”

Bellevue Elementary Principal Robin Ryder said Swindle is a credit to their profession.

“Just likes to give back to education with her students and future teachers,” said Ryder.

When it was time for the surprise, Ryder asked Swindle to follow him for a meeting.

Of course, Swindle didn’t know he was leading her to a room where several teachers were waiting to surprise her with The Golden Apple Award.

When Swindle first walked in, you could tell by the look on her face that she had no idea what was going on, but when she saw the apple, the surprise took a turn.

Swindle didn’t want the camera anywhere near her. She was in tears, and she needed a minute to compose herself.

When Swindle was ready, she said she was humbled to receive the award.

“I’m truly honored,” said Swindle. “This is amazing to receive this. This is actually, I think, my first honor as a teacher in a long, long time. I did as a coach but not as a teacher. So, this means a lot to me.”

Swindle had this message for other educators.

“Um, put your whole heart in it,” Swindle said. “Don’t do it for all the extras. Do it because you really love the kids and you want to see them succeed.”

Swindle’s daughter, Karly Roberts, nominated her and had this message just for her mom.

“You’ve been an amazing mother and teacher to me and Ty, and to all of the kids from Parklane to North Pike to Oak Grove and Bellevue,” said Roberts. “You were the one who inspired me to become a teacher. I’m sitting here in my classroom doing this interview. I just give it all to you for helping me get to where I am today in my profession. I can’t think of anyone who deserves this more than you.”

