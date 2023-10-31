3 people charged in auto burglary investigation in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested and charged three people in connection to an auto burglary investigation.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the auto burglaries occurred on Sept. 25.

One female was charged with three counts of credit card fraud and 18 counts of accessory after the facts of auto burglary. Her bond was set at $ 210,000.

CCSO said another female was charged with three counts of credit card fraud bond. Her bond was set at $60,000.

A juvenile male was also charged with 18 counts of auto burglary. He is currently in jail in Jones County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are pending in the investigation.

