Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead after a shooting near the Forrest/Stone County line left others injured early Sunday morning.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 195 Fruitland Park lounge on Old Highway 49 South in Wiggins, in regards to reports of a shooting happening at a private party there.

Law enforcement officials determined that multiple people were shot during the incident. During the investigation, it was learned that three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but one person died.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem confirmed the identity of the fatal victim as 21-year-old Jade Rhodes of Oak Grove.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said Rhodes was a bystander in the incident, as she was trying to get away in a car. He said she tried to go to a hospital but could only make it to a bar across the highway from the lounge before she died.

“People were at a party, just having fun, when certain individuals chose to settle a disagreement with gunfire,” Sims said.

Forrest County investigators, along with the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit, did recover many shell casings from various calibers of weapons at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Due to the discovery of the shell casings, Sims believes there were multiple shooters due to the variety of the casings.

“We are urging the public to help us bring these individuals to justice,” said Sims. “The FCSO is currently processing search warrants to access more detailed information about this tragic incident.

We need to get back to basics and teaching our children love and respect for others.”

FCSO says Capt. John Tryner is the lead investigator in the case.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the FCSO Investigations Unit at (601) 544-7800 or through their website. Anonymous tips may be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers here or by calling (601) 582-STOP (7867).

