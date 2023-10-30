One person injured following vehicle vs. train incident in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was sent to the hospital following a vehicle vs train incident in Petal on Monday morning.

The Petal Police Department responded the the incident a little bit after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Chappel Hill Road and U.S. Highway 11.

On the scene, officials found a white BMW had been in a collision with an Amtrack train.

Petal PD, Petal Fire Department, AAA Ambualcne Servies and Amtrack police responded to the scene.

A woman who was driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital by AAA. Her condition is not known at this time, Petal PD said.

No other injuries were reported on the scene.

Petal PD said Amtrick is investigating the incident.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

