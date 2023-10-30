Win Stuff
MBI investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Laurel

MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is completed, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.(AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Laurel after an early morning officer-involved shooting took place Monday.

The Laurel Police Department says officers were involved in a shooting in the area of South 4th Avenue around 4:29 a.m. Chief Tommy Cox says officers secured the scene, contacted MBI and turned the investigation over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

According to MBI, they were notified of the incident at about 5 a.m. In their initial report, LPD officers began approaching a vehicle occupied by three people when it looked like one of the occupants was reaching for an object in the car.

MBI says officers discharged their weapons, and one person suffered an injury to their arm and was taken to a nearby hospital. Another person was taken into custody with no further incident, and the other fled the scene. The officers involved did not receive any serious physical injury, according to MBI.

MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is completed, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

LPD says they will fully cooperate with the investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

