Madness continues with mass shootings across the country over the Halloween weekend

(WDAM) - Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Indianapolis.

Tampa.

Atlanta.

Chicago.

On the heels of the worst mass shooting in the history of the state of Maine, the news wire was stuffed with examples of more mayhem and madness at week’s end.

The horror show continued over October’s last weekend, a time of Halloween celebrations and parties.

Among the list:

Six teenagers were shot during a party at a home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, KPLC reports.

The victims are one 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds and one 19-year-old.

Deputies say the victims were attending a party at a home when a fight broke out around midnight. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

An overnight shooting at an Indianapolis house party left one person dead and eight others injured, police said Sunday.

Officers who reported hearing gunshots arrived around midnight at a large party and found a crowd leaving.

Police found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Eight other people, ranging in age from 16 to 22, were injured, according to police.

At least two shooters opened fire just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Ybor City area of Tampa, Florida.

Police said a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that erupted during Halloween festivities and left two dead and 18 injured.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, a former city police chief, lamented that Tampa was the focus of national attention for “yet another shooting in our country.”

WANF reported a shooting at a gas station near Georgia State University in Atlanta early Sunday sent four to the hospital, including one who was critically wounded.

Police said the incident happened near a RaceTrac gas station around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Two of the victims are students at Georgia State. The university said the two people who exchanged gunfire were not students and that the students were innocent bystanders.

And, in Chicago, police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman fired shots into a crowd at a Halloween party early Sunday.

The two people severely injured, a 26-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The other 13 victims ranged in age from 26 to 53.

But, it certainly doesn’t take a mass shooting necessarily to elicit a gasp.

Consider:

A Chicago woman is recovering after she was shot in the side. She was pregnant at the time, and her family says the unborn baby did not survive.

The Associated Press and other Gray stations contributed to this report.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.