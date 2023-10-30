Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top announce joint show at MS Coast Coliseum

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.(Lynyrd Skynyrd/ZZ Top)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced they’ll be stopping in Biloxi as part of their joint 2024 “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”

Their stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will be Thursday, April 4, 2024. American rock band Black Stone Cherry will open the show.

The tour kicks off March 8 in Savannah, Georgia, with stops across the Southeast, Midwest and South, before wrapping up in Corpus Christi, Texas. There’s also a second leg of the tour, beginning in Syracuse, New York and ending in Ridgefield, Washington.

Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. It’ll be available until 10 p.m. Thursday, November 2.

Public on-sale begins Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. For tickets and select VIP packages, visit https:www.lynyrdskynyrd.com/#tour.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is...
MBI investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Laurel
Teen steals car, crashes through 2 apartment units
LCSO: 17-year-old steals car, crashes into Hattiesburg apartment
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Pocket Museum vandalized _ again
Pocket Museum vandalized... again

Latest News

Hattiesburg Halloween Parade draws crowd.
Halloween parade in Hattiesburg packs Hardy Street
Section of Hardy Street to temporarily be closed off Saturday for Halloween parade in Hattiesburg
Hardy Street to be closed Saturday for Hattiesburg Halloween parade
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg