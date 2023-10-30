Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Lucky man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket waiting for chicken sandwich

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s...
Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTREVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia essentially became a millionaire while waiting for a chicken sandwich and a cup of coffee.

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.

The next day he stopped by the shop again, and the store was buzzing with excitement that a winning ticket had been purchased there.

Gutierrez checked his ticket and realized he had won $1 million in the previous night’s drawing.

The small business owner told lottery officials he may use part of his winnings to expand his business.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen steals car, crashes through 2 apartment units
LCSO: 17-year-old steals car, crashes into Hattiesburg apartment
Pocket Museum vandalized _ again
Pocket Museum vandalized... again
Mass shootings continue into weekend across the country
Madness continues with mass shootings across the country over the Halloween weekend
From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation taking lead in Laurel death investigation
Subject identified in MBI death investigation in Laurel

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
LIVE: Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
A man seen punching random people at a park on video said he regrets his actions.
Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video
A 19-year-old man caught on video sucker punching random people at local parks said he regrets...
Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video
Biden signs an executive order on the safe development and use of artificial intelligence....
LIVE: Biden remarks at AI event
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor