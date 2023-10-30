Long way home: Jones County residents in-country when Israel-Hamas war began

JONES COUNTY, Miss (WDAM) - As the fighting between Israel and Hamas rages on, WDAM 7 is talking to two Jones County families who were in-country when the war broke out.

When rockets lit up the sky in Israel three weeks ago, Mike and Teresa Chancellor were with Lynn and Craig Lewis on a bucket-list trip.

“It’ll change the way you think when you go to church and hearing all the stories you heard growing up and getting to put your foot there,” said Mike Chancellor, whose wife Teresa said, “I will never read the Bible the same.”

The couples joined others on a guided trip through Israel to see the holy land that is so important to their Christian religion.

“God went before us in protection and He was behind us in protection,” said Lynn Lewis.

On the group’s third day of the trip, but their second day in the country, they learned Israel had been attacked at its’ southern end.

“When you hear the planes, it is getting pretty close and you just want what’s best for your family,” Mike Chancellor said.

While the four heard constant fighter jets, they knew they were still farther away from the conflicts.

“There were rockets and bombs and everything going on in the south end, and we were in the center to the north, but that is still not very many miles from where the war was going on,” said Craig Lewis.

Loved ones, friends, and church members back in Mississippi grew concerned about the families with each passing headline, but the travelers continued on the trip they’d always dreamed of.

“We were just at peace.,” Craig Lewis said. “We weren’t concerned because we knew God had it under control,” said Craig Lewis.

The impacts of the war still were felt by the group. Teresa Chancellor recalled the emotions of their guide.

“Our guide from Jerusalem showed us a picture of his wife and daughters in the bomb shelter and so you could just see how he was fighting back tears and his voice was cracking,” said Teresa Chancellor. “He was visibly shaken from what was going on and there he was with us and not them,”

The families say their faith kept them at peace in Israel, but they did have some anxiety about getting out of the country.

“My biggest fear was not being able to get home,” Lynn Lewis said. “At some point, were they going to close borders?”

After failed attempts to get help from the U.S. Embassy, the group made it across the border into Jordan.

They eventually made it Greece and Italy as part of their efforts to return home.

Between a suspicious package at the airport and flight trouble, even their return trip was eventful.

“We started to take off and we got just a little bit up in the air and we went right back down and there were engine malfunctions,” Lynn Lewis said.

After 13 days and five countries, the families are back on U.S. soil.

“I praise the Lord that we have so many people that prayed for us,” said Craig Lewis.

All four of them admit they don’t usually watch the news, but have lately. The images and videos hit a little closer.

“It is not just a news story to us,” Teresa Chancellor said. “We’ve met these people. They’re hurting,”

As the death toll continue to climb, the emotions are difficult for Mike Chancellor to put into words.

“It is really hard to imagine what they are going through,” Mike Chancellor said. “Seeing the buildings blown up and the kids and the people trying to evacuate.”

Now that they’re back in Jones County, they’re sharing their story and faith from a trip they will never forget.

“I am so thankful to be back with my loved ones, but my heart is still there,” Teresa Chancellor said.

The group continues to pray for Israel and the people impacted by the war.

“Being there and knowing all the atrocities that were done to so many people,” Lynn Lewis. said. “It was tough and my heart still goes out for them. I pray for them.”

