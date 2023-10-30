LCSO: 17-year-old steals car, crashes into Hattiesburg apartment

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager is facing felony charges after an early morning car chase left a family’s home in shambles.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at Campus Trail Apartments.

Mike Harlin, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said the chase started after the teen stole a car from The Reserve at Park Place.

Harlin said the teen was driving more than 90 mph during the chase.

“Somewhere in the location of West Hill Drive and Fourth Street, one of our deputies attempted a traffic stop for careless driving, and the vehicle fled away,” said Harlin.

The teen took the vehicle through two apartment units. The first was unoccupied, the second was home to a mother and her three children.

Harlin said no one was hurt, but the damage to the apartments was extensive.

“(Our) concern was for their safety and the structure itself and making sure the driver had medical attention, if need be,” said Harlin.

Neighbor Todd Brown was out Sunday afternoon helping pick up what could be saved.

He said he found out about the crash through Facebook and immediately came over.

“I was real shocked about it and everything, and I was devastated about it,” said Brown. “I said, ‘Oh, my God. Let me go over here and check on my neighbor and see if she’s alright and everything.’”

Brown said the family is doing well, despite the rough start to their day.

“Everybody right now, at the moment, at the time, they’re real shook up and everything,” said Brown. “But with the good Lord, we’re gonna make it.”

The teen was taken to a hospital for observation. Harlin said he has been charged with felony fleeing and possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday for his first hearing.

The Hattiesburg Police Department will be handling the theft charges.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.