Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Former Lamar Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking

Thomas Michael (Mike) Byrd, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Thomas Michael (Mike) Byrd, 43, of Hattiesburg.(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lamar County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with stalking, and his bond was issued on Monday.

According to Lamar County Justice Court, 43-year-old Thomas Michael Byrd turned himself in on Monday. His bond was also set at $1,000 during his initial appearance on Monday.

Online jail records from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office website showed Byrd was booked into the jail on a single charge of stalking. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Byrd is no longer listed in the online inmate roster.

Jail record from the Lamar County Sheriff's Office website as of Monday, Oct. 30, at 2:25 p.m.
Jail record from the Lamar County Sheriff's Office website as of Monday, Oct. 30, at 2:25 p.m.(Lamar County Sheriff's Office website)

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Byrd offered his resignation letter and it was accepted. Because it was a personnel matter, they can not comment any further.

Last week, we reported that Fifteenth Circuit Court Judge Claiborne McDonald ordered that an arrest warrant be issued.

In the probable cause order, McDonald found that there was “probable cause to believe that” Byrd “committed the crimes of (s)talking and (t)ampering with (e)vidence.”

Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is...
MBI investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Laurel
Teen steals car, crashes through 2 apartment units
LCSO: 17-year-old steals car, crashes into Hattiesburg apartment
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Pocket Museum vandalized _ again
Pocket Museum vandalized... again

Latest News

Joshua Brown
Evidence could show Jones College football player not involved in shooting death of JSU student
The Petal Police Department responded the the incident a little bit after 11:30 a.m. at the...
One person injured following vehicle vs. train incident in Petal
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is...
MBI investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Laurel