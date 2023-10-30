Former Lamar Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lamar County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with stalking, and his bond was issued on Monday.

According to Lamar County Justice Court, 43-year-old Thomas Michael Byrd turned himself in on Monday. His bond was also set at $1,000 during his initial appearance on Monday.

Online jail records from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office website showed Byrd was booked into the jail on a single charge of stalking. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Byrd is no longer listed in the online inmate roster.

Jail record from the Lamar County Sheriff's Office website as of Monday, Oct. 30, at 2:25 p.m. (Lamar County Sheriff's Office website)

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Byrd offered his resignation letter and it was accepted. Because it was a personnel matter, they can not comment any further.

Last week, we reported that Fifteenth Circuit Court Judge Claiborne McDonald ordered that an arrest warrant be issued.

In the probable cause order, McDonald found that there was “probable cause to believe that” Byrd “committed the crimes of (s)talking and (t)ampering with (e)vidence.”

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

