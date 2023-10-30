Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

A Kentucky firefighter has died after a crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter died after crashing into a ditch while on the way to an accident site on Saturday.

Officials said the crash occurred Saturday night in Leslie County after three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash involving a side-by-side.

A medical helicopter had to be called to the crash site. As the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, the fire emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, and the vehicle flipped.

Authorities said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Officials were later able to get her out, and she was taken to a hospital in Hyden, where she unfortunately died.

The vehicle’s driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is...
MBI investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Laurel
Teen steals car, crashes through 2 apartment units
LCSO: 17-year-old steals car, crashes into Hattiesburg apartment
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Pocket Museum vandalized _ again
Pocket Museum vandalized... again

Latest News

People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza and frees Hamas captive; Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire
President Biden issues artificial intelligences rules
President Biden issues artificial intelligences rules
President Biden issues artificial intelligences rules
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Lawyers argue whether the Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause blocks Trump from the 2024 ballot