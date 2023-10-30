Dogs rescued from hoarded Lucedale home recovering well

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two weeks ago, 40 dogs were rescued by Hattiesburg shelters from a hoarded home in Lucedale.

Now, both shelters say the animals are doing well and are healing and making strides toward becoming eligible for adoption.

“They are doing just so well and the community’s response has been just really great,” said Dani Snell, Southern Pines Animal Shelter philanthropy/marketing director. “We’re so grateful for all of the donations.

“We have about 10 or 11 dogs in foster right now. It’s just been really great to see the community step up and help us out with these dogs.”

When the animals were rescued, they were covered in fleas. Some of them also had heartworms and bullet pellets in their systems.

“We had two dogs that had to have surgery,” said Megan Marlowe, Hub City Humane Society board president “Both of them had tails that were broken off below the base, so their tails had to be removed. They had also been shot, they had BBs and pellets in their X-rays.

“Then, we had four, adult, heartworm-positive dogs, so they’ll all be treated by us. Then, we had one dog that gave birth after she got here with us.”

Marlowe said the best way to avoid cases like the this one out of George County is to get your animals fixed.

“The overpopulation issue is getting worse,” Marlowe said. “It’s not getting better. You can see, even with animal control numbers, that the numbers are rising, they’re not going in the right direction.

“So, it’s really important to spay and neuter your animals, no matter where you live.”

Both shelters are hoping to get all of the rescued dogs into good homes.

For more information on adopting or fostering the animals, visit Southern Pines here and the Hub City Humane Society here.

