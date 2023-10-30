Win Stuff
Cold and Breezy for your Halloween

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/30
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. Skies will be cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the low 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be MUCH COLDER! Skies will start off cloudy, but the sun will return by the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 50s with gusty north winds between 10 to 20 mph. We’ll see our first widespread frost of the season Tuesday Night as lows bottom out into the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be cold and sunny. Highs will only top out into the mid 50s. A widespread freeze is expected Wednesday Night as lows bottom out into the low 30s. It will be critical that you protect any tender plants.

Thursday will be a little warmer as highs warm back up into the mid 60s under sunny skies.

Friday will be sunny as highs top out into the low 70s.

This weekend will be nice and sunny as highs top out into the low 70s.

