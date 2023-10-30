10/30 - Ryan’s Monday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, Pine Belt!

As we wake up today, it won’t seem or feel any different than it has recently. However, today is the day those changes start inching in.

First thing you’ll notice is the wind, which is increasing and shifting from the south to the north. That’s already cooling things down on the northern end of the area, but overall things will remain fairly consistent today as what little sun we see today tries to overcome the clouds and cold air. That means we’re actually as warm as we’re going to get at sunrise, and we’ll steadily fall from the upper 60s after sunset.

Cloud cover will keep us ever so slightly warmer overnight, but we’ll still fall into the mid 40s by tomorrow morning.

I expect our afternoons won’t fall much further than 58 degrees through Tuesday and Wednesday, but our mornings will be bone dry and frigid.

I expect quite a bit of frost Wednesday and Friday mornings as lows fall into the mid 30s, but at least one will fall to or slightly below freezing, bringing our first “freeze” of the season.

Don’t worry, though, if you’re a fan of the warmer weather. This “cold snap” won’t even last through the end of the week as we’ll be back to average (~75 degrees) by Friday.

We do sadly continue our drought weather, with no rain expected for the next two weeks.

