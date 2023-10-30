Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

10/30 - Ryan’s Monday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7's Ryan Mahan has a look at the weather for the week ahead.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, Pine Belt!

As we wake up today, it won’t seem or feel any different than it has recently. However, today is the day those changes start inching in.

First thing you’ll notice is the wind, which is increasing and shifting from the south to the north. That’s already cooling things down on the northern end of the area, but overall things will remain fairly consistent today as what little sun we see today tries to overcome the clouds and cold air. That means we’re actually as warm as we’re going to get at sunrise, and we’ll steadily fall from the upper 60s after sunset.

Cloud cover will keep us ever so slightly warmer overnight, but we’ll still fall into the mid 40s by tomorrow morning.

I expect our afternoons won’t fall much further than 58 degrees through Tuesday and Wednesday, but our mornings will be bone dry and frigid.

I expect quite a bit of frost Wednesday and Friday mornings as lows fall into the mid 30s, but at least one will fall to or slightly below freezing, bringing our first “freeze” of the season.

Don’t worry, though, if you’re a fan of the warmer weather. This “cold snap” won’t even last through the end of the week as we’ll be back to average (~75 degrees) by Friday.

We do sadly continue our drought weather, with no rain expected for the next two weeks.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pocket Museum vandalized _ again
Pocket Museum vandalized _ again
Teen steals car, crashes through 2 apartment units
LCSO: 17-year-old steals car, crashes into Hattiesburg apartment
From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation taking lead in Laurel death investigation
Subject identified in MBI death investigation in Laurel
Mass shootings continue into weekend across the country
Madness continues with mass shootings across the country over the Halloween weekend

Latest News

WDAM 7's Ryan Mahan has a look at the weather for the week ahead.
10/30 - Ryan's Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast
Hannah’s Saturday PM Forecast