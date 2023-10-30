Win Stuff
1 dead, 3 injured in bar shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line early Sunday morning

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old Highway 49 in regards to reports of a shooting that happened there.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead after a bar shooting near the Forrest/Stone County line left others injured early Sunday morning.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old Highway 49 in regards to reports of a shooting that happened there.

Law enforcement officials determined that multiple people were injured during the incident. During the investigation, it was learned that three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but one person was fatally shot.

Forrest County investigators, along with the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit, did recover many shell casings from various calibers of weapons at the scene, according to the Forrest County Office.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the FCSO Investigations Unit at (601) 544-7800 or through their website. Anonymous tips may be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers here or by calling (601) 582-STOP (7867).

