Police encourage residents to turn in unused meds during ‘Drug Take Back’ day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement collected out-of-date and unused medicines Saturday during a “Drug Takeback Day.”

The event is held twice each year and was created by the Drug Enforcement Administration to help prevent the misuse and theft of prescription drugs.

Residents were able to drop off expired, unused or unwanted drugs to designated locations in the Pine Belt.

Those locations included select police departments, such as the Laurel Police Department..

LPD Chief Tommy Cox said most of the drugs brought to the station Saturday came from the families of elderly people who died over the past year.

“As we get older, we have to take more medications, and they have a lot,” said Cox. “(But) we cannot take anything with needles, unused needles, things like that.”

The event, the station’s 19th, continues to be successful, with collection numbers rising each year.

“We’ve done over 3,100 pounds in the time we’ve done it, and the DEA has done over 17 million pounds in the time they’ve done it,” Cox said. “So, collectively, it makes an incredible difference in the environment and getting it out of the way.”

The next “Drug Take Back” event is set for April 2024.

