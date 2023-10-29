Win Stuff
Pocket Museum vandalized _ again

Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg vandalized _ again
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Someone has gone and done it again, vandalized the Downtown Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

Organizers said he cameras posted all along the alley indicate spirits, of the liquid kind, ay have played a role in the crew ripping up part of the exhibit.

Museum organizers are asking folks to come forward, now, before they start posting their ‘most wanted” shots.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

