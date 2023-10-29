Pocket Museum vandalized _ again

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Someone has gone and done it again, vandalized the Downtown Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

Organizers said he cameras posted all along the alley indicate spirits, of the liquid kind, ay have played a role in the crew ripping up part of the exhibit.

Museum organizers are asking folks to come forward, now, before they start posting their ‘most wanted” shots.

