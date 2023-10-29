Mississippi Delta takes down Jones College, 36-33

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Delta surprised No. 4 Jones College 36-33 here Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.

The loss drops the Bobcats to 6-2 overall, while MDCC is now 2-6.

Jones can still win the MACCC South Division with a win over No. 4 Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bobcats host the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs, 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the division, defeated Hinds 41-0 on Saturday.

The Trojans trailed the Bobcats 31-29 midway through the final quarter. MDCC’s Dwight Phillips blocked a Jones punt and the Trojans were in business at the Bobcat 1-yard line.

Backup quarterback Stephen Winfield scored on the next play and Davon Klein’s extra point made it 36-31 with 5:35 showing on the clock.

The Bobcats took the ensuing kickoff and drove from their own 35 to the MDCC 2 where they faced a second and goal. The Trojans had back-to-back plays where they had 12 players on the field to set up Jones inside the 10.

But the Bobcats fumbled and MDCC’s Varnario McGee recovered at his own 6-yard line with 1:11 left.

The Bobcats had two timeouts, used them both and forced Delta into a punt situation from their own 10. The Trojans intentionally snapped the ball over the punter’s head through the back of the end zone for a safety to make it 36-33 with 11 seconds left.

Jones got the ball at its own 36 following a free kick. Quarterback DJ Smith (Greenville Christian) hit Houston Johnson (Pascagoula) who then made a backwards pass to Marlon Lindsey Jr. (West Jones). Lindsey got all the way down the sideline to the MDCC 25 where he was stopped and the game ended.

The Bobcats started the game in fine fashion. Jones took the opening kickoff and went 64 yards in four plays. Trent Davis (Attalla, Alabama) scored from a yard out and Bart Edmiston Jr.’s (Ocean Springs) extra point made it 7-0 with 13:29 to play in the first quarter.

Two possessions later the Trojans went 57 yards in 10 plays. Klein’s 41-yard field goal made it 7-3 with 5:34 to play in the opening quarter.

A Dontavious Howard (Oak Grove) interception set up JC’s next score. His pick gave the Bobcats the ball at its own 46.

Seven plays later Davis took a pass from Smith and went 28 yards for a touchdown. Edmiston’s extra point made it 14-3 with 13:43 left in the second quarter.

MDCC then took the ball and drove to the Jones 26 where the drive stalled. Klein’s 43-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Saddiq Thompson (Moss Point) to end the threat.

On the Trojans’ next possession, they would face a third and 26 at their own 2-yard line. Starting quarterback Troy Griffin dropped back and found Sirr Trotter down the visiting sideline for a 98-yard touchdown pass. Klein’s kick made 14-10 with 7:00 to play in the first half.

But Jones answered quickly and went 69 yards in four plays. Smith completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Justin Campbell (Johns Creek, Georgia) and Edmiston’s PAT made it 21-10 with 5:08 left in the second quarter.

MDCC then responded with a 72-yard, seven-play drive. Griffin found Ja’Kell Allen for a 27-yard touchdown pass and Klein’s extra point made it 21-17 with 2:03 remaining in the first half.

The Bobcats started the second half quickly, taking over at the MDCC 6-yard line after a bad snap on a punt attempt. Two plays later Smith hit Harrison Knight (Foley, Alabama) for a 9-yard touchdown and Edmiston’s conversion made it 28-17 with 12:30 to play in the third quarter.

The Trojans came right back with a 74-yard, 13-play march. Griffin found Trotter for a 26-yard scoring pass, but DK Jenkins (St. Martin) blocked the extra point to leave the score at 28-23 with 5:55 to play in the third quarter.

Jones then went 69 yards in 12 plays with Edmiston booting a 20-yard field goal to make it 31-23 with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

After a missed Jones field goal attempt in the final quarter the Trojans drove 80 yards in seven plays. Devon Liddell scored on an 11-yard run, but the pass attempt on the two-point play failed and Jones led 31-29 with 7:21 remaining.

Smith completed 20-of-30 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Davis rushed for 42 yards on 10 carries. Campbell had five catches for 84 yards and a score. Dee Burks (Scott Central) had four catches for 77 yards and Knight had four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Raymond Collins (Harrison Central) led the defense with 10 tackles. Tyreke Snow (Newton) and D.J. Cloyd (Columbia) both had seven stops. Howard and Thompson had pass interceptions.

The Trojans had 413 yards of total offense compared to JC’s 377.

MDCC’s Trotter had five catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Griffin completed 16-of-29 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Trojans end the season Thursday at Mississippi Delta.

