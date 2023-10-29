Lady Crusaders open season with resounding win

William Carey Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The William Carey Women’s Basketball opened up their season with a dominating 84-55 victory over Texas A&M Texarkana, Saturday afternoon at Clinton Gym.

The Lady Crusaders got off to a hot start, as Rose Warren and Shaneal Corpuz combined for 13 points to open the game to give Carey a 13-3 lead. However, the Eagles slowed the WCU offense to cut the deficit to 20-15 at the end of the first quarter.

TAMUT opened the second quarter, cutting the William Carey lead to three on two different occasions but a three point basket by Lauren Rowley with eight minutes to play sparked a 14-1 run, pushing the Lady Crusaders lead to 37-21 with three minutes left.

From there WCU would go on to take a 44-23 lead into the break. The Carey offense continued to fire on cylinders in the third and fourth quarter and led by as many as 38 points on their way to victory.

The Lady Crusader defense did their part as well, holding the Eagles to just 29% shooting from the floor and forcing 24 turnovers.

Lauren Rowley and Rose Warren led the offense with both finishing the game with 17 points while Shaneal Corpuz added 16 points.

WCU is back in action Thursday, November 2, as they travel to Babson Park, Fla. to take on Ave Maria University in the SSAC/SUN Challenge. Tip-off is slated for 11:00 am.

