Hattiesburg Halloween Parade rolls along for another year

Hattiesburg Halloween Parade draws crowd.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Spooky activities continued in Hattiesburg on Saturday with the annual Hattiesburg Halloween Parade.

Presented by the Hattiesburg Avenues, the parade featured dozens of Halloween-themed floats, lots of candy, and multiple groups from the Hattiesburg area.

Thousands of people lined Hardy Street as the parade made its way through.

“What I’m mostly excited about is the candy, of course.” Aubri Jordan said. “I’m really excited about the candy.

“Seeing all the trucks, the cool designs, and everything, but mostly the candy. It’s really exciting.”

The parade started at Parkway Heights Methodist Church and ended at South 13th Avenue.

An after party was held at Keg and Barrel.

