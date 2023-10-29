Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 60′s. This evening will be partly and no showers are expected. Dense fog is expected to build overnight.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid 80′s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be mostly clear and overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60′s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the mid 70′s across the area. There is a 20% chance for rainfall.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 50′s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be sunny throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 60s. Skies will be sunny throughout the day. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 30′s across the Pine Belt.

