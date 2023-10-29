Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 60′s. This evening will be partly and no showers are expected. Dense fog is expected to build overnight.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid 80′s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be mostly clear and overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60′s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the mid 70′s across the area. There is a 20% chance for rainfall.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 50′s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be sunny throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 60s. Skies will be sunny throughout the day. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 30′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation taking lead in Laurel death investigation
Subject identified in MBI death investigation in Laurel
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Section of Hardy Street to temporarily be closed off Saturday for Halloween parade in Hattiesburg
Hardy Street to be closed Saturday for Hattiesburg Halloween parade
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg welcomes 48th outdoor mural.
Hatiesburg welcomes another mural to outdoor collection

Latest News

Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast
Hannah’s Saturday PM Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 10/27
Warm and sunny this weekend, but we could see frost by the middle of next week
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 10/27
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 10/27