Hannah’s Saturday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 60′s. This evening will be mostly clear and no showers are expected.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid 80′s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be mostly clear and overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the mid 70′s across the area. There is no chance of showers and skies will be cloudy.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60′s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be cloudy throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 50s. Skies will be sunny throughout the day. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 30′s across the Pine Belt.

