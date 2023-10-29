Win Stuff
Ellisville hosts annual ‘Fall Fest in the Ville’

Fall Fest
Fall Fest(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Fall Fest in the Ville” was held Saturday in Ellisville.

The event featured a costume contest, local vendors, trunk-or-treat, a fun jump and more.

“I really love how it brings the town together and brings some awareness to the town of Ellisville,” said Mikala Harrison, owner of Bread By Mikala. “I grew up here and we’ve never really done things like this and had things like this, so I really love how the Ellis Club has kind of made it into something really fun for the town.”

The festival’s local vendors shared what they love most about this event.

“The camaraderie between the community and just seeing the kids dressed up in their costumes,” said Cassi Yarbrough of Hildy Pearls Boutique.

