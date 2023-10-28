USM offense sparks to life, leads Appalachian State, 24-14, at halftime

BOONE, N.C.. (WDAM) - Frank Gore Jr. had logged his 11th career 100-yard rushing game by halftime as the University of Southern Mississippi’s offense sprung to life Saturday afternoon at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Gore rushed for 123 yards on 12 carries, including a 42-yard touchdown run, to help the Golden Eagles to a 24-14 halftime lead over Appalachian State University.

USM, which had struggled most of the season on the offensive side of the football, had piled up 340 yards total offense and 19 first downs by halftime.

Too boot, the attack was fairly balanced, with USM logging 198 yards passing and 145 yards rushing.

USM took the opening drive 75 yards in six plays, with quarterback Billy Wiles finding Latreal Jones of Taylorsville with a 16-yard scoring pass.

The Mountaineers tied the game on Maquel Haywood’s 8-yard run as the first quarter ended 7-7.

Gore popped his touchdown run early in the second quarter, before Appalachian State tied the game 14-14 on a 26-yard pass from quarterback Joey Aguilar to Eli Wilson.

USM scored the final 10 points of the half, as freshman quarterback Ethan Crawford scored on a 10-yard run and Andrew Stein tacked on a 42-yard field goal.

