Things get ghostly, slippery at 4th Annual ‘Monster Mash Mud Run’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A fundraiser for two Pine Belt anchors attracted more than 300 runners and walkers from around the Pine Belt Saturday for the fourth annual Monster Mash Mud Run.

Participants included students from schools as far as Slidell, La., as well as members of local JROTC programs.

Proceeds from the event benefitted the Pine Belt Habitat for Humanity, as well as the Family YMCA of Petal and Hattiesburg.

“It goes toward our scholarship program that helps those with financial disparities,” Petal YMCA Executive Director Ann Culpepper said. “We are able to put that toward after-school programs or a senior adult on a fixed income because we don’t want to turn anyone away for inability to pay.”

Race director Akwete Muhammad, director of Habitat’s Resource Development Department, said she was happy to see the event bring people together for fun during turbulent times.

“I just wanted to bring something special to the Pine Belt and families and kids can get together,” said Muhammad. “There’s so much going on in the world. It’s good for us to get together and have a good time and just fellowship and enjoy one another’s company without all the strife.”

The event was sponsored by Havard Pest Control and McMurry Farms.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.