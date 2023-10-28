Win Stuff
JSU kicker becomes first woman to score in HBCU history

Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT: Jackson State Football)(Jackson State Athletics)
By Patrick Johnstone and Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being the first woman football player to appear in an NCAA HBCU Division I game against Bethune-Cookman earlier this season, Leilana Armenta became the first woman in HBCU football history to score points in a competitive game, according to the ESPN Plus broadcast.

[READ: Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history]

Armenta was a perfect 3/3 on her extra point attempts in the Tigers’ game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in their 40-14 win on Saturday.

The freshman, who is also on JSU’s soccer team, was added to the football roster ahead of the game against the Wildcats on September 23 due to injuries.

