Jones College students, alumni come together to celebrate Homecoming

Homecoming festivities began Monday, Oct. 27(Jones College)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College celebrated Homecoming Saturday.

The day began with an Alumni & Friends brunch at Terrell Tisdale Library.

That was followed by a parade featuring the school’s “Maroon Typhoon” marching band.

“It’s fun.” Color Guard Captain Arielle Grimaldo said. “Everybody’s amazing. Everybody’s sweet. It’s a beautiful place to be.”

Those in attendance said the day was filled with love, fun and laughter, which is what the school strives to represent.

Mother and daughter Kristyn Edmonds and Gracye Tower said homecoming was special for them, as they both graduated from Jones College.

“It’s bringing back a lot of the memories of my last two years here,” said Tower. “It feels like I’m reuniting with my family.”

The college’s football team later took on the Mississippi Delta Trojans at Sim Cooley Field, with this year’s Homecoming court announced during halftime.

Alumni also were honored during the game.

On Thursday, the Bobcats will face Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Ellisville.

