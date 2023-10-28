Win Stuff
Hatiesburg welcomes another mural to outdoor collection

Hattiesburg welcomes 48th outdoor mural to cityscape.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday, City of Hattiesburg leaders unveiled the city’s 48th large-scale mural.

This one was titled, ‘Essence of Happiness.”

The mural is part of a “Brighter Broadway,” an effort to revitalize the Broadway Avenue corridor.

Local artist Andrea Kostyal said she wanted to promote unity and inclusion and that community made her feel welcomed and valued.

“I have never been more welcomed and appreciated than here in this community and this neighborhood,” Kostyal said. “People were walking by and drove by. At least 10-20 people a day stopped me and appreciated my work say bad comments. I mean good comments.”

