Hatiesburg welcomes another mural to outdoor collection

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday, City of Hattiesburg leaders unveiled the city’s 48th large-scale mural.

This one was titled, ‘Essence of Happiness.”

The mural is part of a “Brighter Broadway,” an effort to revitalize the Broadway Avenue corridor.

Local artist Andrea Kostyal said she wanted to promote unity and inclusion and that community made her feel welcomed and valued.

“I have never been more welcomed and appreciated than here in this community and this neighborhood,” Kostyal said. “People were walking by and drove by. At least 10-20 people a day stopped me and appreciated my work say bad comments. I mean good comments.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.