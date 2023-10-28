Hardy Street to be closed Saturday for Hattiesburg Halloween parade
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Part of Hardy Street will be closed Saturday for Hattiesburg’s Halloween parade.
All lanes of Hardy Street will close between U.S. 49 and 13th Avenue starting at 4:45 p.m.
The parade rolls at 5:30 p.m., beginning at South 24th Avenue.
The Hardy Street closure will last until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Detour signs will be in place, and drivers will need to find alternative routs.
If planning to attend the parade, the city asks that on-lookers stay behind the Hardy Street barricades.
