Hardy Street to be closed Saturday for Hattiesburg Halloween parade

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Part of Hardy Street will be closed Saturday for Hattiesburg’s Halloween parade.

All lanes of Hardy Street will close between U.S. 49 and 13th Avenue starting at 4:45 p.m.

The parade rolls at 5:30 p.m., beginning at South 24th Avenue.

The Hardy Street closure will last until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Detour signs will be in place, and drivers will need to find alternative routs.

If planning to attend the parade, the city asks that on-lookers stay behind the Hardy Street barricades.

