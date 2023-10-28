Gametime! - Week 10

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The regular season is wrapping up quickly around the Pine Belt as the playoffs loom. Here’s a look at all the scores from week 10 action:

Friday

  • Wayne County (45) Laurel (28)
  • Oak Grove (31) Pearl (13)
  • Hattiesburg (39) Terry (0)
  • Petal (38) Northwest Rankin (31)
  • West Jones (56) Pearl River Central (0)
  • St. Stanislaus (49) West Marion (7)
  • Wayne Academy (58) Lee Academy (54)
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy (56) PCS (10)
  • Gautier (49) Stone (12)
  • Florence (42) South Jones (7)
  • Greene County (29) Poplarville (28)
  • Picayune (34) George County (21)
  • Clinton Christian (36) Columbia Academy (14)

Thursday

  • Bay Springs (38) Jefferson Davis County (20)
  • Columbia (34) Purvis (21)
  • Heidelberg (56) Collins (7)
  • Northeast Jones (10) Mendenhall (9)
  • Taylorsville (60) Leake County (8)
  • North Forrest (57) Leake Central (42)
  • East Marion (42) Salem (0)
  • Perry Central (39) Tylertown (30)
  • Lawrence County (36) FCAHS (31)
  • Lumberton (19) Resurrection Catholic (14)
  • Mount Olive (42) Stringer (6)
  • Sacred Heart (45) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)
  • Magee (16) Seminary (15)
  • Raleigh (47) Pelahatchie (0)
  • Mize (43) Richton (0)

