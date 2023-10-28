Gametime! - Week 10

The regular season is wrapping up quickly around the Pine Belt as the playoffs loom. Here’s a look at all the scores from week 10 action:

Friday

Wayne County (45) Laurel (28)

Oak Grove (31) Pearl (13)

Hattiesburg (39) Terry (0)

Petal (38) Northwest Rankin (31)

West Jones (56) Pearl River Central (0)

St. Stanislaus (49) West Marion (7)

Wayne Academy (58) Lee Academy (54)

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (56) PCS (10)

Gautier (49) Stone (12)

Florence (42) South Jones (7)

Greene County (29) Poplarville (28)

Picayune (34) George County (21)

Clinton Christian (36) Columbia Academy (14)

Thursday

Bay Springs (38) Jefferson Davis County (20)

Columbia (34) Purvis (21)

Heidelberg (56) Collins (7)

Northeast Jones (10) Mendenhall (9)

Taylorsville (60) Leake County (8)

North Forrest (57) Leake Central (42)

East Marion (42) Salem (0)

Perry Central (39) Tylertown (30)

Lawrence County (36) FCAHS (31)

Lumberton (19) Resurrection Catholic (14)

Mount Olive (42) Stringer (6)

Sacred Heart (45) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)

Magee (16) Seminary (15)

Raleigh (47) Pelahatchie (0)

Mize (43) Richton (0)

