Gametime! - Week 10
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The regular season is wrapping up quickly around the Pine Belt as the playoffs loom. Here’s a look at all the scores from week 10 action:
Friday
- Wayne County (45) Laurel (28)
- Oak Grove (31) Pearl (13)
- Hattiesburg (39) Terry (0)
- Petal (38) Northwest Rankin (31)
- West Jones (56) Pearl River Central (0)
- St. Stanislaus (49) West Marion (7)
- Wayne Academy (58) Lee Academy (54)
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy (56) PCS (10)
- Gautier (49) Stone (12)
- Florence (42) South Jones (7)
- Greene County (29) Poplarville (28)
- Picayune (34) George County (21)
- Clinton Christian (36) Columbia Academy (14)
Thursday
- Bay Springs (38) Jefferson Davis County (20)
- Columbia (34) Purvis (21)
- Heidelberg (56) Collins (7)
- Northeast Jones (10) Mendenhall (9)
- Taylorsville (60) Leake County (8)
- North Forrest (57) Leake Central (42)
- East Marion (42) Salem (0)
- Perry Central (39) Tylertown (30)
- Lawrence County (36) FCAHS (31)
- Lumberton (19) Resurrection Catholic (14)
- Mount Olive (42) Stringer (6)
- Sacred Heart (45) Enterprise-Lincoln (8)
- Magee (16) Seminary (15)
- Raleigh (47) Pelahatchie (0)
- Mize (43) Richton (0)
